Huajin International Holdings Announces Key Management Change

An update from Huajin International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2738) ) is now available.

Huajin International Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative. Ms. Zhang Liqiong has resigned from her position to focus on personal pursuits, and Ms. Lam Hoi Ki has been appointed as her successor effective from July 10, 2025. Ms. Lam brings over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting, corporate governance, and company secretarial roles, having worked with various Hong Kong-listed companies. This transition ensures compliance with the listing rules and reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining robust corporate governance practices.

Average Trading Volume: 1,044,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$177M

