Huadian Power Forms Joint Venture for Pumped Storage Project

The latest announcement is out from Huadian Power International ( (HK:1071) ).

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture company with Luzhong Holding and Huadian Hong Kong to develop a Pumped Storage Project. This joint venture will be a connected subsidiary, with Huadian Power holding a 70% stake, and its financial results will be consolidated into Huadian Power’s accounts. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

More about Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited is a Sino-foreign investment joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on the investment, construction, operation, and management of power projects.

YTD Price Performance: 14.20%

Average Trading Volume: 5,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.57B

For a thorough assessment of 1071 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue