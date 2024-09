Huadian Power International (HK:1071) has released an update.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited has notified shareholders of an updated payment date for its 2024 interim dividend, now scheduled for October 24, 2024, instead of the previously announced November 5, 2024. All other details regarding the dividend payment remain as previously stated in the company’s earlier disclosures.

