HTAL Director’s Share Disposal Amid Takeover Offer

The latest update is out from Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ( (AU:HTA) ).

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, as Justin Herbert Gardener disposed of 1,957,358 ordinary shares following an unconditional off-market takeover offer by Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V. This change reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

More about Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (HTAL) operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing mobile services and related telecommunications solutions in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 106,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$420.7M

