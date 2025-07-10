HTAL Announces Director’s Change in Shareholding Amid Takeover

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ( (AU:HTA) ) just unveiled an update.
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Steven Paul Allen ceasing to hold any ordinary shares after accepting an unconditional off-market takeover offer by Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V. This development indicates a strategic move within the company, potentially affecting its operations and market positioning.
More about Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (HTAL) operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services primarily focused on mobile communications within Australia.
Average Trading Volume: 106,423
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$420.7M
