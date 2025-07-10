HTAL Announces Change in Director’s Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ( (AU:HTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, with Frank John Sixt ceasing to hold 1,000,000 ordinary shares directly in HTAL. This change follows the acceptance of an unconditional off-market takeover offer by Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V., impacting the company’s shareholding structure and potentially influencing its market positioning.

More about Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (HTAL) operates in the telecommunications industry, primarily focusing on providing mobile telecommunications services. The company is part of the larger Hutchison group, which has a significant presence in various international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 106,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$420.7M

