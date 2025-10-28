HSC Resources Group Resumes Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Windmill Group Ltd. ( (HK:1850) ) just unveiled an update.

HSC Resources Group Limited, formerly known as Windmill Group Limited, announced the resumption of trading of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Trading was previously halted due to the release of inside information. The company has made an application for trading to resume on October 30, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1850) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Windmill Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1850 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 1,354,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$102M

