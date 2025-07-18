HSBC to Review Interim Results and Dividend Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ).

HSBC Holdings plc has announced an upcoming Board Meeting on 30 July 2025 to discuss the interim results for the first half of 2025 and the consideration of a second interim dividend for the year. If approved, the dividend will be payable on 26 September 2025 to shareholders on record as of 15 August 2025. This announcement reflects HSBC’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and could potentially impact its financial performance and market positioning.

HSBC Holdings plc is a leading global financial services company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It operates in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial products and services including personal, commercial, and investment banking, as well as wealth management. HSBC has a significant market presence in Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

