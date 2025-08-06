HSBC to Redeem EUR500 Million Notes, Cancelling Listing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ) just unveiled an update.

HSBC Holdings plc announced its decision to redeem all outstanding EUR500 million Floating Rate Notes due 2026 on September 24, 2025. This action will lead to the cancellation of the Notes’ listing on the London Stock Exchange shortly after the redemption date, impacting stakeholders holding these securities.

More about HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings plc, headquartered in London, is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, with assets totaling US$3,214 billion as of June 2025. The company operates in 57 countries and territories, providing a wide range of financial services to customers worldwide.

