HSBC Progresses with Share Buy-Back Program

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 1,070,044 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of £6.7081 per share. This buy-back is part of a larger repurchase program initiated on August 1, 2024, which has seen the company buy back 322,189,899 shares for approximately US$2.795.3 million to date. Post-cancellation, HSBC’s issued share capital will consist of 18,208,334,222 ordinary shares with voting rights.

