HSBC Holdings PLC and its subsidiary HSBC Bank plc have fallen below the disclosure threshold for voting rights in Revolution Bars Group PLC, according to a notification filed with the company and the FCA. Previously holding 5.764% of voting rights, they now report holding none, indicating a significant disposal of their stake in the bar group.

