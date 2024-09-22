HSBC Continues Share Buy-Back, Reduces Capital

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares, as part of an ongoing buy-back program initiated on August 1, 2024. The company repurchased shares on both the UK Venues and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the total shares bought back amounting to over 208 million, at a cost of around US$1.772 billion. This latest transaction will result in a reduction of HSBC’s issued share capital to 18,298,193,420 ordinary shares with voting rights.

