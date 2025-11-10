HS Optimus Holdings Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from HS Optimus Holdings Limited ( (SG:504) ).

HS Optimus Holdings Limited has announced a change in its registered office address, effective from November 11, 2025. The company, which is incorporated in Singapore, will move from its old location at 2 Kallang Avenue to a new address at 8 Ubi Road 2. This change is part of the company’s operational adjustments, although its telephone number remains the same. The update does not involve any changes to the company’s facsimile number, as it no longer maintains one.

More about HS Optimus Holdings Limited

Current Market Cap: S$16.14M

