HRnetGroup Ltd. Expands Subsidiary Interests and Incorporates New Entity

HRnetGroup Ltd. announced several changes in its subsidiaries for the half-year ending December 2024. The company incorporated a new subsidiary, Doer Pte Ltd, and increased its share capital in HRnet Technologies Pte Ltd. Additionally, HRnetGroup acquired further interests in several subsidiaries, including RecruitFirst (Taiwan) Pte Ltd and PeopleSearch (Taiwan) Pte Ltd, enhancing its control and ownership. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening HRnetGroup’s market position and operational capabilities in the human resources industry.

HRnetGroup Ltd. is a company based in Singapore, operating in the human resources sector. It provides a range of services including recruitment, staffing, and human capital management solutions, focusing on markets in Asia.

YTD Price Performance: 0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 43,610

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$687.1M

