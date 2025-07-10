HOYA Corporation Announces Strategic Restructuring of Endoscope Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from HOYA ( (JP:7741) ).

HOYA Corporation announced a strategic move to transfer its endoscope business in Japan to a newly established wholly owned subsidiary, PENTAX Medical Corporation, through a simplified absorption-type company split effective May 1, 2026. This restructuring aims to enhance the business’s growth by allowing PENTAX Medical to make more focused decisions on product development, sales, and compliance, aligning with the industry’s specific needs and potentially strengthening HOYA’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7741) stock is a Buy with a Yen22575.00 price target.

More about HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates in the fields of Electronics, Imaging, Health Care, and Medical, with a focus on manufacturing, sales, and associated services. The company is involved in the development, manufacture, and sales of medical equipment through its subsidiary PENTAX Medical Corporation, which is part of its global endoscope business.

Average Trading Volume: 1,032,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen5833.6B



