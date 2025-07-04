Howden Joinery Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) is now available.

Howden Joinery Group PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 75,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 837.74 pence per share. This transaction, conducted through Numis Securities Limited, leaves the company with 3,159,619 shares in treasury and 545,310,111 shares in issue, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HWDN) stock is a Buy with a £930.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Howden Joinery stock, see the GB:HWDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HWDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HWDN is a Outperform.

Howden Joinery’s overall stock score reflects strong financial health and robust cash flow management, which are its most significant strengths. Technical indicators and corporate events like share buybacks support the stock’s attractiveness. However, high valuation metrics and market challenges pose some risks.

More about Howden Joinery

Average Trading Volume: 1,669,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.54B

