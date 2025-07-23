Howden Joinery Announces Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Howden Joinery Group PLC has announced a share buyback transaction, purchasing 75,000 of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 834.76 pence per share. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial position. The transaction impacts the total voting rights within the company, now standing at 544,335,111 shares, which is relevant for shareholder notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HWDN) stock is a Buy with a £930.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Howden Joinery stock, see the GB:HWDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HWDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HWDN is a Outperform.

Howden Joinery’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives are key strengths, supported by a robust cash flow and moderate valuation. Despite technical indicators showing bearish trends, the company’s resilience in challenging markets and strategic growth initiatives, particularly in international sales, contribute to a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HWDN stock, click here.

More about Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group PLC operates in the home improvement industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing and sale of kitchens and joinery products. The company serves a market that includes builders and homeowners, providing a range of products designed for kitchen construction and renovation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,648,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.53B

Learn more about HWDN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue