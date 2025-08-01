Howden Joinery Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) has shared an announcement.

Howden Joinery Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase and cancellation of 75,000 of its ordinary shares through Barclays Bank PLC at an average price of 865.04 pence per share. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder voting rights, as the total voting rights now stand at 544,036,923 shares.

Spark’s Take on GB:HWDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HWDN is a Outperform.

Howden Joinery’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, supporting a solid overall score. The stock’s technical indicators show bullish momentum, though near overbought levels might limit gains. The valuation appears fair, but the unsustainable dividend yield is a concern. Corporate strategies like stock buybacks are positive but already reflected in the earnings analysis.

More about Howden Joinery

Average Trading Volume: 1,739,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.81B

