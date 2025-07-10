Howden Joinery Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) has issued an update.

Howden Joinery Group PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 75,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 818.53 pence per share. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, which aims to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Following this purchase, the company holds 3,159,619 shares in treasury and 545,010,111 shares in issue, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders.

More about Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group PLC operates in the home improvement industry, primarily focusing on the design, manufacture, and sale of kitchens and joinery products. The company serves a wide range of customers, including builders and homeowners, with a strong market presence in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,549,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.5B

