Howard Hughes Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Howard Hughes Holdings ( (HHH) ) has provided an announcement.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, driven by record land sales and robust performance across all segments, leading to an upward revision of its full-year guidance. The company achieved $1.4 billion in condominium pre-sales, reinforcing its long-term cash-flow outlook. With a significant liquidity position and strategic reinvestments into new developments, Howard Hughes is well-positioned for continued growth and increased net asset value, as evidenced by its increased guidance for Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Master Planned Community EBT.

The most recent analyst rating on (HHH) stock is a Hold with a $86.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Howard Hughes Holdings stock, see the HHH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HHH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HHH is a Neutral.

Howard Hughes Holdings receives a solid overall score driven by strong earnings call performance and reasonable valuation. Financial performance is stable but impacted by high leverage and declining revenue growth. Technical indicators suggest a cautious outlook with potential bearish trends.

To see Spark’s full report on HHH stock, click here.

More about Howard Hughes Holdings

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on master planned communities, condominium developments, and operating assets such as office, multifamily, and retail properties. The company is known for its strategic developments in areas like Ward Village in Hawai’i and The Woodlands in Texas, aiming to enhance community living and increase net asset value.

Average Trading Volume: 339,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.76B

For an in-depth examination of HHH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue