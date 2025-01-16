Houston American Energy Strengthens Leadership Indemnification Agreements

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Houston American Energy ( (HUSA) ) has provided an announcement.

On January 13, 2025, Houston American Energy Corp. entered into indemnification agreements with its directors and officers. These agreements are meant to supplement existing indemnification provisions and ensure that directors and officers are protected against expenses and liabilities incurred while serving the company, with certain exceptions. The agreements also provide for the advancement of defense expenses, which must be repaid if indemnification is ultimately deemed unwarranted.

More about Houston American Energy

YTD Price Performance: 33.82%

Average Trading Volume: 430,025

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.33M

Learn more about HUSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.