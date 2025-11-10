Houston American Energy Reports Q3 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Houston American Energy ( (HUSA) ) has shared an update.

On November 10, 2025, Houston American Energy Corp. announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported an increase in total operating expenses to approximately $3.8 million, attributed to the integration costs following its acquisition of a 25-acre site in Cedar Port, Baytown, TX, and other initiatives. These initiatives include the appointment of Nexus PMG as an engineering and service provider for a plastics recycling facility, breaking ground on an innovation hub, and further development of sustainable fuels. The company also established a new board of directors to support its transition into low-carbon fuels and chemicals.

More about Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. is an independent energy company with a diversified portfolio in both conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production, the company is expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry, particularly in sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies. In July 2025, it acquired Abundia Global Impact Group, which specializes in converting waste plastics into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks.

Average Trading Volume: 190,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $172.4M

