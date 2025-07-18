Hot Chili Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ) has issued an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced the application for quotation of 9,166 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance liquidity and provide more opportunities for stakeholders, reflecting its ongoing commitment to growth and market presence.

More about Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper projects. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its key copper assets to meet the growing demand for copper in global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 269,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$100.8M

