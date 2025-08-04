Hot Chili Limited Announces Director’s Interest Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ) has provided an update.

Hot Chili Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Christian Ervin Easterday’s holdings. The update reflects the exercise of vested service and performance rights, resulting in the acquisition of 676,812 ordinary fully paid shares and the cancellation of certain unvested performance rights. This change increases Easterday’s total shareholding to 1,359,078 shares, indicating a strategic move to consolidate his position within the company. The announcement may impact stakeholder perceptions by highlighting the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper projects. The company is primarily involved in the production and sale of copper concentrates, with a significant market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: -15.71%

Average Trading Volume: 263,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$90.49M

See more insights into HCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue