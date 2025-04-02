Hostelworld Releases 2024 Annual Report and Announces 2025 AGM

An announcement from Hostelworld ( (GB:HSW) ) is now available.

Hostelworld Group PLC has released its Annual Report for 2024 and announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 7, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. The company has made available various documents, including the Annual Report and a Circular with the Chairman’s Letter, to shareholders and regulatory bodies. The report outlines the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, while also addressing risks such as changing travel patterns, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions. The Board of Directors emphasizes effective risk management and internal controls, ensuring the company’s resilience and strategic objectives are met.

Hostelworld Group PLC is a leading online booking platform focused on hostels, catering primarily to budget-conscious travelers seeking affordable accommodation options worldwide. The company operates in the travel and hospitality industry, providing a digital platform that connects travelers with hostel accommodations globally.

