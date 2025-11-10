Hostelworld Executes Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hostelworld ( (GB:HSW) ) is now available.

Hostelworld Group PLC announced the repurchase of 32,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed through Goodbody Stockbrokers, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HSW) stock is a Buy with a £135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hostelworld stock, see the GB:HSW Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HSW is a Outperform.

Hostelworld’s strong financial performance, characterized by improved profitability and solid cash flow management, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical indicators suggest a positive short-term outlook, while valuation metrics indicate moderate pricing. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

More about Hostelworld

Hostelworld Group PLC operates in the travel and hospitality industry, focusing on providing online booking services for hostels and budget accommodations worldwide. The company is known for its user-friendly platform that connects travelers with affordable lodging options, catering primarily to budget-conscious and young travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 159,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £158M

