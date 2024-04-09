Host-Plus Becomes Key Investor in Ora Banda Mining

Ora Banda Mining Ltd. (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Host-Plus Pty Limited has emerged as a substantial holder in Ora Banda Mining Ltd., with a 5.84% stake amounting to 107,635,393 ordinary shares. The acquisition, which grants them legal and beneficial ownership, positions Host-Plus as a key player in the company’s financial landscape. This move could signal a newfound investor confidence in Ora Banda’s future prospects.

