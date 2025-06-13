Hospital Corporation of China Ltd to Discuss Convertible Bond Amendments at EGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Hospital Corporation of China Ltd ( (HK:3869) ) has provided an update.

Hospital Corporation of China Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss and potentially approve amendments to the terms of convertible bonds issued to Vanguard Glory Limited and Hony Capital Fund VIII. These amendments, if approved, would allow the company to issue shares upon the exercise of conversion rights associated with these bonds, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Hospital Corporation of China Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 2,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$594.2M

For detailed information about 3869 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.