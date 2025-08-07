HOSHIZAKI Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HOSHIZAKI ( (JP:6465) ) has provided an announcement.

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a 9.4% increase in net sales and a 12.6% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the same period last year. Despite a slight decline in ordinary profit, the company maintained a strong equity ratio and increased its interim dividend, reflecting a stable financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6465) stock is a Buy with a Yen6900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HOSHIZAKI stock, see the JP:6465 Stock Forecast page.

More about HOSHIZAKI

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of commercial kitchen equipment. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to the food service industry.

Average Trading Volume: 507,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen738.9B

