Hoshizaki Corporation Announces Interim Dividend for FY2025

HOSHIZAKI ( (JP:6465) ) has provided an announcement.

Hoshizaki Corporation announced an interim dividend of 50 yen per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, aligning with its previously announced forecast. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to stable shareholder returns and a payout ratio of 40% or more, while also considering treasury share purchases and strategic investments to optimize capital efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6465) stock is a Buy with a Yen6900.00 price target.

Hoshizaki Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing commercial kitchen equipment and appliances. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange, and it aims to provide stable shareholder returns while maintaining a focus on growth and strategic investments.

Average Trading Volume: 507,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen738.9B

