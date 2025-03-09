Horizon Minerals Strengthens Team with Key Executive Appointments

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) has provided an announcement.

Horizon Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of two key executives to drive its operational growth plans. Ms. Adrianna Skok-Muir joins as Group Mining Engineer to manage the Life of Mine plan Feasibility Study, while Mr. Dirk Richards takes on the role of Project Manager to oversee the refurbishment of the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. These appointments are expected to enhance Horizon’s capabilities as it progresses towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

Horizon Minerals Limited is a mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: HRZ), focusing on gold production in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company is working towards becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

