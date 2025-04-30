Horizon Minerals Strengthens Board with Experienced Mining Executive

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) has issued an update.

Horizon Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Rob Waugh as a Non-Executive Director, effective May 1, 2025. With over 35 years of experience in the resources sector, particularly in gold and base metals, Mr. Waugh’s expertise is expected to be instrumental as Horizon embarks on significant drilling programs to grow its 1.8 million-ounce resource base. His previous roles include senior management positions at WMC Resources and BHP Billiton, and he recently led Musgrave Minerals to a successful acquisition. This strategic board appointment is anticipated to bring valuable insights and leadership to Horizon’s growth phase, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning positively.

More about Horizon Minerals Ltd

Horizon Minerals Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold and base metals exploration and development. The company is engaged in significant drilling programs aimed at expanding its resource base and discovering new deposits within its extensive land holdings in the Western Australia Goldfields.

YTD Price Performance: 140.0%

Average Trading Volume: 27,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €72.46M

See more data about HRZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue