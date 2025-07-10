Horizon Minerals Ltd Announces Successful General Meeting Outcomes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Horizon Minerals Ltd announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its General Meeting held on 10 July 2025. The resolutions, which were carried out by a poll, included the ratification of prior share issues and approvals for strategic placements. This outcome is expected to positively impact the company’s strategic initiatives and shareholder value.

More about Horizon Minerals Ltd

Horizon Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker HRZ.

