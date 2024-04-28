Horizon Minerals Faces Cash Flow Challenges

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd reported a challenging quarter with negative cash flows from operating activities at $1,021,000 and investing activities at $1,218,000, despite proceeds from tenement disposals. The company’s cash balance has decreased due to elevated costs in exploration, evaluation, and administration. Horizon’s financial report indicates the need for careful cash management in upcoming months.

