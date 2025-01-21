Horizon Minerals and Poseidon Nickel Announce Merger and Strategic Investment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) just unveiled an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced its proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited through schemes of arrangement, where Horizon will acquire all shares and options of Poseidon. The company has also completed the first tranche of a private placement with Golden Crane Holdings, raising funds aimed at project development and potential debt refinancing. The merger, deemed reasonable by BDO Corporate Finance, will affect shareholders’ stakes, with Golden Crane and POS shareholders holding significant shares in the combined group post-implementation.

More about Horizon Minerals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 20,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €45.48M

