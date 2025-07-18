Horizon Construction Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Horizon Construction Development Limited ( (HK:9930) ) has issued an announcement.

Horizon Construction Development Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a 10% decrease in total revenue and an 80%-90% drop in profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The decline is attributed to falling equipment rental prices in China, asset disposals, and a strategic contraction in its material business. Despite growth in its overseas segment, it has not yet offset domestic market challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9930) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Horizon Construction Development Limited stock, see the HK:9930 Stock Forecast page.

More about Horizon Construction Development Limited

Horizon Construction Development Limited operates in the construction and development industry, focusing on equipment operation and engineering services. The company is involved in the rental of aerial work platforms and the sale of material assets, with a market focus on both domestic and overseas operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,180,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$4.06B

For detailed information about 9930 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue