Honma Golf’s Resolutions Pass with Full Support

Honma Golf (DE:HF5) has released an update.

Honma Golf Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on September 20, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, and re-election of directors. The company also received mandates to repurchase shares and to issue additional shares, further demonstrating shareholder confidence in the company’s management.

