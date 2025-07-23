Hongli Group Inc. Announces Board Member Resignations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hongli Group, Inc. ( (HLP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hongli Group Inc. recently announced the resignation of two of its board members, Mr. Qian Xu and Mr. Yizhao Zhang, effective on July 17 and July 18, 2025, respectively. Both resignations were due to personal reasons and not due to any disagreements with the company. The company plans to fill these vacancies by appointing two new directors to the board.

More about Hongli Group, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 184,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $48.32M

See more data about HLP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue