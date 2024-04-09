Hongkong Land Holdings Releases Annual Report

Hongkong Land Holdings (SG:H78) has released an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has published its 2023 Annual Report and announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting. All relevant documents, including the Annual Report and meeting notice, are now accessible on the company’s website and are being dispatched to shareholders. Additionally, these documents have been submitted to the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and are available for public inspection.

