Hongkong Land Holdings Executes Share Repurchase Strategy

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) has provided an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 240,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$6.23 to US$6.31 per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, and this move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group with a primary focus on prime commercial properties in Asian cities, particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore.

