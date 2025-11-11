Hongkong Land Holdings Executes Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) is now available.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 240,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$5.99 to US$6.08 per share, and a weighted average purchase price of US$6.0149. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, impacting the company’s share capital and potentially affecting shareholder calculations regarding voting rights and interests.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. It operates primarily in Hong Kong and other Asian cities, focusing on commercial and residential properties.

