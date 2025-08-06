Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced the repurchase of 250,000 of its ordinary shares on August 5, 2025, at a weighted average price of US$6.0562 per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, which may impact the company’s share capital and voting rights, aligning with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. It is primarily focused on the Asian market, providing high-quality commercial and residential properties.

Average Trading Volume: 3,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.93B

