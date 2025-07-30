Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 238,000 of its ordinary shares on 29 July 2025, with the highest price paid per share being US$6.39 and the lowest US$6.25. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, which may impact the company’s share capital and voting rights, as the total number of voting rights will be used by shareholders to determine their interest in the company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. The company primarily focuses on prime office and luxury retail properties in key Asian cities, including Hong Kong and Singapore, positioning itself as a leader in the real estate sector.

