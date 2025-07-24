Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ).

On 24 July 2025, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced the repurchase of 235,000 of its ordinary shares on 23 July 2025, with prices ranging from US$6.30 to US$6.36 per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, affecting the company’s issued share capital, which now consists of 2,182,931,926 ordinary shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and may impact shareholder voting rights calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HKLD) stock is a Hold with a $4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hongkong Land Holdings stock, see the GB:HKLD Stock Forecast page.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. The company focuses on prime commercial properties in key Asian cities, with a significant presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 3,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.82B

For detailed information about HKLD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue