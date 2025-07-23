Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ).

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 235,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$6.28 to US$6.41 per share, and a weighted average purchase price of US$6.3465. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, impacting the company’s share capital, which now consists of 2,183,166,926 ordinary shares with voting rights. This move aligns with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, potentially affecting shareholder interests and voting rights calculations.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLH) operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property investment, management, and development. The company primarily deals with commercial and residential properties across Asia, with a significant presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 3,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.78B

