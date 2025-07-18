Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) is now available.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced the repurchase of 235,000 of its ordinary shares on 18 July 2025, with prices ranging from US$6.25 to US$6.34 per share. This move, which aligns with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, will result in the cancellation of the repurchased shares, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and share capital calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HKLD) stock is a Hold with a $4.80 price target.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. The company primarily focuses on prime commercial properties in key Asian cities, offering a range of real estate services and developments.

