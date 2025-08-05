Hongkong Land Executes Strategic Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) has provided an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 250,000 of its ordinary shares, with the highest price paid per share being US$6.03 and the lowest US$5.88, resulting in a weighted average purchase price of US$5.9796. These shares will be cancelled, impacting the company’s issued share capital, which now consists of 2,181,008,926 ordinary shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategic financial management and may influence shareholder calculations regarding voting rights and interest notifications.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HKLD) stock is a Hold with a $4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hongkong Land Holdings stock, see the GB:HKLD Stock Forecast page.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group with a focus on prime commercial properties in key Asian cities. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of office and retail properties, particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Average Trading Volume: 3,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.93B

