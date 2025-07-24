Honghua Group Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Honghua Group ( (HK:0196) ) is now available.

Honghua Group Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a significant increase in profitability for the first half of 2025. The company’s profit attributable to shareholders is projected to be no less than RMB27 million, a substantial rise from RMB2.42 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to enhanced quality and efficiency measures, optimized cost management, increased gross profit margins, particularly in fracturing and offshore sectors, and reduced financing costs.

Honghua Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the energy sector. The company focuses on providing equipment and services for oil and gas drilling, with a particular emphasis on fracturing and offshore operations.

Average Trading Volume: 4,079,819

Current Market Cap: HK$2.24B

