Hongchang International Appoints New Chairman Amid Leadership Changes

On April 24, 2025, Hongchang International announced significant changes in its board leadership. Mr. Ban Siong Ang resigned as Chairman of the Board due to personal reasons but remains a board member, while Mr. Zengqiang Lin, the company’s CEO, CFO, and President, was appointed as the new Chairman. Additionally, Ms. Qingqing Wang resigned as Board Secretary without any disputes or disagreements with the company.

YTD Price Performance: 102.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $105.1M

