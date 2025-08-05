Hong Kong Technology Venture Updates on Share Issuance Amid Takeover Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hong Kong Television Network ( (HK:1137) ) has shared an update.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited announced an update on its securities following the exercise of options under the 2012 Share Option Scheme, resulting in the issuance of 100,000 new shares. This development is part of the ongoing unconditional mandatory cash offers by Mission Forward Limited to acquire all issued shares and cancel outstanding options, which may impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited operates in the technology sector and is incorporated in Hong Kong. The company is involved in offering technology-driven solutions and services, focusing on innovation and market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 2,017,368

Current Market Cap: HK$1.26B

